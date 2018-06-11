Bailey receives continuing education award

Champaign County Auditor Karen T. Bailey received the Distinguished County Auditor award from the County Auditors’ Association of Ohio (CAAO), which recognizes county auditors who complete 100 or more hours of continuing education during their terms of office. Bailey received the award from CAAO President and Fairfield County Auditor Jon Slater Jr. during the CAAO Summer Conference.

The Ohio Revised Code requires county auditors to complete at least 24 hours of continuing education during their terms of office.

Bailey obtained her training in topics such as How to Critique and Appraisal, Government Fund Financial Statements, Trends in Property Valuation and two mandatory classes in ethics and substance abuse.

Submitted by the Champaign County Auditor’s Office.

