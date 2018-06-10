Looking Back – The Kiser Mansion

Photo courtesy of the Champaign County Historical Society

This is a 1931 photo of the Kiser Mansion, 149 E. Main St., St. Paris. The occasion of this photo was the centennial celebration of St. Paris. To see the Kiser Mansion as it is today and learn about this historic residence and other interesting places, join the Champaign County Historic Home & Garden Tour in St. Paris, sponsored by the Champaign County Preservation Alliance 11 a.m.-5 p.m. June 23 and 24. The Champaign County Historical Society strives to highlight historical people, places and events throughout Champaign County. We therefore ask that if you have photos of historical significance that you believe would be of interest to Champaign Countians, please contact us at 937-653-6721.

