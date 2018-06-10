Torrential rain storms soak area

Heavy rain camped out over Champaign County on Friday evening and Saturday evening. In this photo submitted by reader Dave Johnson, U.S. Route 36 is shown while it was closed to traffic in both directions at the Yocom Road intersection on Friday evening due to flooding. Rain continues to be in the forecast through the middle of the week.

Heavy rain camped out over Champaign County on Friday evening and Saturday evening. In this photo submitted by reader Dave Johnson, U.S. Route 36 is shown while it was closed to traffic in both directions at the Yocom Road intersection on Friday evening due to flooding. Rain continues to be in the forecast through the middle of the week.