Ohio News Briefs

Ohio will offer new driver’s licenses beginning in July

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio will start offering driver’s licenses on July 2 that comply with new federal security regulations.

That’s because beginning in October 2020, the current Ohio driver’s license won’t be enough to go through security on commercial flights in the U.S.

The state’s Bureau of Motor Vehicles says Ohio residents should get their new IDs soon so that they can avoid long lines as the deadline approaches.

This is all part of the federal Real ID Act that requires state driver’s licenses to meet new standards.

The Columbus Dispatch reports there will be changes on how Ohio residents get the new licenses.

Those who go to the license bureau will have new and renewed licenses and ID cards mailed within 10 days, and they’ll receive a temporary identification card.

Chamber ads to feature businesses’ work in Ohio communities

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Chamber of Commerce is promoting the efforts of businesses around the state to improve their communities in a new media campaign.

President and CEO Andrew Doehrel says the “Ohio Business… Good for Life” campaign is intended to draw attention to many of the unrecognized acts that businesses are taking to benefit people.

Large and small gestures featured in media buys on network television, social media, outdoor, digital and online advertising were gathered through a request that the chamber sent to member businesses in February.

Among efforts featured through the campaign are parks, education programs, land and equipment donations and job opportunities.

Ohio State to allow some off-duty officers to conceal carry

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State University trustees have approved a resolution allowing off-duty officers from a select number of law enforcement agencies to carry concealed guns on campus so they can serve as first responders if needed.

WCMH-TV reports the policy approved Friday applies to the university’s police force, the Columbus Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the State Highway Patrol.

The university said in a statement that off-duty officers from those agencies can carry concealed weapons into buildings and venues anywhere on campus.

Montgomery County police probe fatal stabbing of woman

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in the Dayton area are investigating the early morning fatal stabbing of a 42-year-old woman.

Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies responded at 1:12 a.m. EDT Sunday to a stabbing report in Harrison Township. The sheriff’s office says they found the stabbed woman behind a residence, along with a possible suspect and two possible witnesses who were then interviewed.

Medical personnel took the woman to Grandview Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office says investigators will continue gathering evidence to present to the prosecutor’s office for a decision on charges.

No names were released immediately.

Ohio police say man dies from motorcycle crash injuries

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police in Columbus say a 30-year-old man has died from his injuries in a motorcycle crash.

Police said in a release Sunday that Zachary Eck was pronounced dead Friday afternoon. He was taken to Grant Medical Center last Tuesday after an early morning accident in which his 2004 Harley-Davidson ran off the road and struck a garbage can, then skidded on its side into a house. Police said Eck came off the motorcycle during the skid.

Police said they are still investigating the crash.

Cincinnati-area Democratic Party has new leadership

EVENDALE, Ohio (AP) — A two-woman team will lead the Democratic Party in Hamilton County, replacing a chairman who served for 24 years.

WVXU radio reports that former state legislator Connie Pillich and Springfield Township trustee Gwen McFarlin are the first women to head the county party. Their team was the overwhelming choice of some 200 county party central committee members meeting Saturday at a United Auto Workers hall in the northern Cincinnati suburb of Evendale.

Pillich, who has run for statewide offices including governor, will focus on raising money, while McFarlin will concentrate on get-out-the-vote efforts.

They replace attorney Tim Burke, who helped build the party from a minority party that struggled to field full states of candidates to one whose gains included delivering the last three presidential votes to the Democratic candidate.