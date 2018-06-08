Pets of the Week

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)

“You call it a sin that I love the dog above all else? The dog stayed with me in the storm, the man not even in the wind!” – St. Francis of Assisi

The dog of the week at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League (CCAWL) is Little Boy. He is a 4-year-old Pekingese looking for his forever home. Little Boy came to us as an owner surrender through no fault of his own. Little Boy is a fuzzy little charmer that you’ll love from the start. He is very intelligent and loyal, a joy all around. Little Boy is completely house trained and is dog/cat friendly. He does well with children, big or small. Little Boy is neutered and microchipped. He is current on all vaccinations including the following: Bivalent Flu, Bordetella, DA2PPL and Rabies. Little Boy has been heart worm tested negative and dewormed. He is also on flea, tick and heart worm prevention. If you are interested in this handsome boy and wanting to give him his forever home, you must have an approved application. Our adoption applications can be found at our facility or on our webpage www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com. The adoption fee for Little Boy, as well as our other canines, is $150.00 cash, credit/debit only. Our Hours of operation are Tuesday and Saturday 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm, and Wednesday through Friday 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm (all adoptions stop at 5:30 pm.)

A friendly reminder: On June 9, CCAWL is having a low-cost vaccination clinic 10 a.m.-2 p.m., no appointment necessary. We accept cash or credit/debit only. If you are wanting the 3 year Rabies, you must bring proof of current Rabies. The Bivalent Flu vaccine is $15.00 each. The Heartworm and FeLV Test is $20.00. You may purchase HW/FLEA prevention only on this clinic day and the cost is based on weight. The clinic will be held at our facility located at 3858 State Route 56, Mechanicsburg, OH 43044. If you have any questions please feel free to call us at (937)-834-5236.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (cat)

“Sometimes, the smallest things take up the most room in your heart.” – Winnie the Pooh

The cat of the week at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League is Torti. She is a 12-week-old Tortoiseshell looking for her purrfect home. Torti is very playful and is litter trained. She is very spunky, but also can be laid back. Torti is spayed and microchipped as well as dewormed and given the FCRPP vaccination. Torti has been tested negative forFeLV/FIV. Our adoption fee for Torti and our other felines that are looking for their forever homes is $50.00 cash, credit or debit card only. We are located at 3858 State Route 56, Mechanicsburg, OH 43044.

The David Robert Wetzell Memorial Clinic is offering low cost sterilizations for cats and dogs. If you are interested and have any questions about pricing and how to set up an appointment, please give us a call at 937-834-5236. Our hours of operation are Tuesday and Saturday, 12:00 pm -2:00 pm, Wednesday through Friday, 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm (all adoptions stop at 5:30 pm.)

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

My name is Domino, 5 years old, up to date on shots, feline leukemia negative and neutered. I love attention and get along well with the other cats. Are you looking for an addition to your home? Then come out and visit me and all my feline friends at Paws Urbana at 1535 W. U.S. Route 36 Urbana, OH 43078 or contact us at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com. Hours of operations are Tuesday thru Friday noon to 5 p.m.; and Saturday noon to 4 p.m.; closed Sunday & Monday)..Paws runs on donations so our needs list is as follows..Laundry Soap, Bleach, Dryer Sheets, 39 Gallon Trash Bags, Tall Kitchen Trash Bags, Hand Soap, Paper Towels, Purina (indoor) Cat Chow, Kitten Chow, Canned cat & Kitten Food (Pate’)..Scoopable cat litter, Treats, Toys, Towels & Blankets are always accepted also along with Monetary Donations to help with our never ending vet bills..Stop on out to Paws Urbana and find your new forever best friend!

Barely Used Pets (dog)

My name is Jake and I am only one-and-a-half years old. I am a Dachshund/German Shepherd boy and my person surrendered me to Barely Used Pets. They say I am house trained and crate trained. I keep my kennel clean and wait until I can go outside. I am a rather nervous dog as the only family I ever known has left me. I just don’t understand why but I am getting my paws back under me with the help of the awesome people here! I am good with other dogs and I can tolerate cats. The felines aren’t my best friends, but I can tolerate them. I have already been neutered. I am not good with children but I love to be with adults. My adoption fee is $150 and that includes my 2018 dog license.

Please visit our website: http://www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana, Ohio. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are: Open Sunday 1-4pm, Wednesday and Thursdays 11am-6pm, Fridays 11am-5pm and Saturday 11am-2pm. We are CLOSED on Monday and Tuesday. We can always use donations and they are all of those basic supplies that we use so quickly. We are in real need of lots and lots of paper towels! If you can bring us some we would surely appreciate it. Jake says…”Thanks so much for considering me and helping Barely Used Pets help all of us little ones find our forever homes! OK…so what are you waiting for? Let’s go home!”

Information provided by Champaign County shelters and rescues.

