Hike, learn, explore with Park District activities

SPRINGFIELD – The Clark County Park District offers a variety of activities this month. Registration is required. Register at 937-882-6000 or at www.clarkcountyparks.org under Program Registration.

Clark Park Hikers, Every Thursday, 9 a.m.

George Rogers Clark Park

For exercise and social fun join Park District Volunteers each Thursday morning to enjoy a walk through the woods at George Rogers Clark Park. This group has been exploring the park weekly for over 10 years, yet each week brings a new discovery! Meet at the parking lot below the dam and experience the beauty and camaraderie found in the outdoors.

Crabill Homestead Monthly Open Houses

Crabill House Homestead, George Rogers Clark Heritage Association

June 9 & 10, noon-3 p.m. – Trades and Craftsmen

Talk with tradesmen who would have worked back in 1823. Some of these craftsmen provided needed tools or home items for the Crabill family. A few of these artisans also appear at the Fair at New Boston.

Hertzler House Tours, Every Sunday, 1-3 p.m.

June – August

Adults: $8; Students (K – Grade 8): $1; Grade 9 – College: $3

Tour this historic 1850’s home and learn about the family that lived there.

Bluegrass in the Barn, Friday, June 15, 6-8:30 p.m.

George Rogers Clark Park, Hertzler Barn

Enjoy a summer evening of knee – slapping, foot – stomping bluegrass in the barn at the park! Listen to the award – winning Berachah Valley, the Rum River Blend and the Dedication Band. We will have a program for kids before the event, Pluck and Strum, to give some musical instruction for those kids that are interested. More details to follow!

Frog Night Hike, Friday, June 22, 8-9:30 p.m.

Estel Wenrick Wetlands

Find out what you and your family can discover on an evening hike with Dr. Amber Burgett, Assistant Professor of Biology at Wittenberg University. Search for Ohio’s amazing amphibians (frogs and salamanders) as we stroll through the wetlands. This is breeding time for our frogs, so they are very vocal, trying to attract mates. Come join us! Pre-registration is required.

Beatty Station Bike Ride, Tuesday, June 26, 6-8:30 p.m.

Beatty Station, 3200 Springfield-Xenia Road, Springfield

Join us for a ride on the bike trails! We will start at Beatty Station and ride to Young’s Jersey Dairy in Yellow Springs. Please drop off your child at Beatty and meet them at Young’s around 8:30 PM. The plan is to eat dinner/have ice cream together at Young’s, so money can be sent with your child or you can meet up with them to eat. Your child MUST wear a bike helmet. Wear comfortable clothes and bring your bike and water.

Mad River Discovery, Friday, June 29, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Discover what lies beneath the waters that flow through the Mad River. Go creeking to hunt for macroinvertebrates, crayfish, fish and other aquatic creatures. We’ll assess the quality of the river by conducting some water tests and by what animals we find. Wear old clothes and sturdy, closed-toe shoes. No flip flops, please! Registration is required. Please register by Wednesday, June 27, at 3:00 PM.

Adopt-A-Crag Work Days, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Mad River Gorge & Nature Preserve, Saturday, June 30

On the last Saturday of each month, the Ohio Climbers Coalition organizes work days at the gorge. Help us with stewardship efforts to improve the natural beauty of this new park. To volunteer, visit http://www.ohioclimberscoalition.org/volunteer.

Submitted by the Clark County Park District.

