Park district hosts bluegrass event

SPRINGFIELD – “Bluegrass in the Barn Night” will be held in the barn at George Rogers Clark Park, 930 S. Tecumseh Road, Springfield, 6-9 p.m. Friday, June 15. Admission is $5. No charge for children 10 years old and younger.

Enjoy a summer evening of knee-slapping, f00t-stomping bluegrass.

Before the bluegrass music begins, kids and adults can participate in Pluck and Strum, a chance to learn to play some of the instruments that Rum River Blend uses in performances.

The Young’s on the Moove food truck will be selling paninis, cheese curds and ice cream.

The program is presented by the Clark County Park District.

Schedule

5-5:50 p.m. – Pluck and Strum

6-6:50 p.m. – Dedication Band

7-7:50 p.m. – Rum River Blend

8-9 p.m. – Berachah Valley

Submitted by the Clark County Park District.

