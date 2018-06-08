Urbana turret damaged in demolition

As progress continues on the new Urbana High School site, crews are pictured on Friday at The Castle building. Part of the buildings around The Castle required demolition and this picture shows a rear turret to the northeast side has fallen down. Plans are to retain The Castle and use it for something other than classrooms. According to Urbana City School Superintendent Charles Thiel, unexpected damage occurred on Wednesday while the old connecting overpass walkway was being prepared for demolition between The Castle and the old Junior High. As workers removed the brick and roof from the outside involving the overpass walkway, a piece of the walkway fell and slipped into an anchor spot on the Junior High building, twisted and hit the brick on the turret – causing the turret to crumble shortly thereafter. A structural engineer reviewed the area on Friday and it does not appear there is structural damage to The Castle itself, Thiel said. The plan is to shore up the area and then remove the rest of the overpass walkway. Workers will retrieve the old bricks that fell, which are specially cut, to replace and repair the turret. The damage is believed to be covered by an insurance company involved with the project, Thiel said.

As progress continues on the new Urbana High School site, crews are pictured on Friday at The Castle building. Part of the buildings around The Castle required demolition and this picture shows a rear turret to the northeast side has fallen down. Plans are to retain The Castle and use it for something other than classrooms. According to Urbana City School Superintendent Charles Thiel, unexpected damage occurred on Wednesday while the old connecting overpass walkway was being prepared for demolition between The Castle and the old Junior High. As workers removed the brick and roof from the outside involving the overpass walkway, a piece of the walkway fell and slipped into an anchor spot on the Junior High building, twisted and hit the brick on the turret – causing the turret to crumble shortly thereafter. A structural engineer reviewed the area on Friday and it does not appear there is structural damage to The Castle itself, Thiel said. The plan is to shore up the area and then remove the rest of the overpass walkway. Workers will retrieve the old bricks that fell, which are specially cut, to replace and repair the turret. The damage is believed to be covered by an insurance company involved with the project, Thiel said. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/06/web1_DSC_5670x.jpg As progress continues on the new Urbana High School site, crews are pictured on Friday at The Castle building. Part of the buildings around The Castle required demolition and this picture shows a rear turret to the northeast side has fallen down. Plans are to retain The Castle and use it for something other than classrooms. According to Urbana City School Superintendent Charles Thiel, unexpected damage occurred on Wednesday while the old connecting overpass walkway was being prepared for demolition between The Castle and the old Junior High. As workers removed the brick and roof from the outside involving the overpass walkway, a piece of the walkway fell and slipped into an anchor spot on the Junior High building, twisted and hit the brick on the turret – causing the turret to crumble shortly thereafter. A structural engineer reviewed the area on Friday and it does not appear there is structural damage to The Castle itself, Thiel said. The plan is to shore up the area and then remove the rest of the overpass walkway. Workers will retrieve the old bricks that fell, which are specially cut, to replace and repair the turret. The damage is believed to be covered by an insurance company involved with the project, Thiel said. Steve Stout | Urbana Daily Citizen