CRSI to host Homeland Security Awareness Day

CRSI will host a Homeland Security Awareness Day on Thursday, June 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its office, located at 1150 Scioto St., Urbana.

Lunch will be provided and is sponsored by Bundy Baking Solutions Inc.; Urbana Police Chief Matt Lingrell; McKeever’s; Urbana Lions Club; and Weidmann Electrical Technology Inc. Water will be provided by Wreck-A-Mended.

There will be several speakers from Ohio Homeland Security, including Homeland Security Director Brian Quinn and Mary Tyler, Regional Coordination Unit supervisor.

Topics will include Homeland Security Programs, P20 Safer School Initiative, Infrastructure Protection, Recognition and Reporting, Threat Brief/Leadership.

Local first responders will be on hand for Q & A.

This event is open to the Champaign County community, but RSVPs are required. Notify Audra Bean by June 14 at 937-653-1307 or abean@crsi-oh.com

Submitted by CRSI.