Multiple crews respond to structure fire

Multiple local fire crews responded to a fully involved structure fire at 2359 S. Elm Tree Road, St. Paris, on Tuesday prior to 3 p.m. No information on the cause of the fire or possible injuries was available at press time. The property is owned by Karen Brigner, according to information from the Champaign County auditor’s website. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/06/web1_Fire.jpg Multiple local fire crews responded to a fully involved structure fire at 2359 S. Elm Tree Road, St. Paris, on Tuesday prior to 3 p.m. No information on the cause of the fire or possible injuries was available at press time. The property is owned by Karen Brigner, according to information from the Champaign County auditor’s website. Nick Walton | Urbana Daily Citizen