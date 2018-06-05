Habitat for Humanity gets help from young builders

Eleven students from the St. George Episcopal Youth Group in Dayton are in Urbana this week performing a Youth Build at the Habitat for Humanity home at 517 S. Main St. The sixth through 12th graders are staying at Urbana University until Thursday and plan to spend several hours a day volunteering to construct the home.

