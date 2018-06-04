Library receives grant for family memory project

CHRISTIANSBURG – The Christiansburg Community Library, an outreach location of the St. Paris Public Library, was awarded an Ezra Jack Keats Mini-Grant to conduct a family memory book project. Lisa Crutchfield, Youth Services Librarian, is one of 70 educators in 29 states who will implement a new program during the academic year ending June 2019.

“We are thrilled to receive an Ezra Jack Keats Mini-Grant,” said Nicole Rush, director of the St. Paris Public Library. “With these funds, we’ll be able to conduct a family storytime followed by an activity that will allow the families to create pages for a memory book. Participants will be given a variety of material to create illustrations in the Ezra Jack Keats style of blended collage. The pages will be bound in a book for each family to keep.”

“Lisa is doing a great job of inspiring students to be creative,” she added. “This project will allow this creativity to come alive for the whole family.”

Since 1987, the Ezra Jack Keats Foundation, which fosters children’s love of reading and creative expression in this diverse culture, has awarded annual grants of up to $500 each to qualifying teachers and librarians in public schools and public libraries. Educators apply with a proposal for a creative, imaginative program for their students, which may fall within the curriculum or outside it as a special project.

Applications are accepted online between Sept. 1 and March 31, and the grants are awarded in May. A total of $1 million has supported Mini-Grant programs spanning the 50 states and U.S. commonwealths.

Submitted by the St. Paris Public Library.

