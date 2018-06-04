2018 CCPA Tour in St. Paris

ST. PARIS – The Champaign County Preservation Alliance (CCPA) is looking forward to the 26th annual Historic Home and Garden Tour, this year to be held in St. Paris. The tour will be held 11 a.m.-5 p.m. June 23 and 24.

St. Paris was founded in 1832 on the “Ocean to Ocean Turnpike,” which actually ran from Columbus to Indianapolis. It grew into a manufacturing and agricultural center and remains so today. A total of 2,000 residents live in the village.

“We are excited to showcase the lovely homes, gardens, churches, museum, chapel and library in Saint Paris and we look forward to a weekend full of activities,” said Sandy Gonzalez, event chair.

Visitors will experience a showcase of assorted styles, sizes and architectural features throughout the homes. Included will be the “Kiser Mansion,” a three-story, 16-room house built in 1913 in the neo-classical style. In addition, a former freight depot now housing the Pony Wagon Museum will display an assortment of miniature pony-drawn carts, carriages and wagons. St. Paris was once the worldwide manufacturing center of these vehicles.

The St. Paris United Methodist and the Covenant Lutheran churches will offer tours and refreshments, and the St. Paris Public Library will offer programs. Don’t miss the Evergreen Cemetery Chapel, one of three remaining wooden cemetery chapels left in Ohio. A CCPA grant helped restore the chapel.

The CCPA was created to encourage historic preservation and creative reuse of existing structures in Champaign County. The tour demonstrates the feasibility of restoring the older structures to the needs of today’s families and businesses without destroying the integrity of the building. The monies raised are returned directly to the Champaign County community through the matching grant program for residences and businesses.

“We believe that historic preservation and creative reuse of existing residential business structures strengthen our neighborhoods, businesses and community,” Gonzalez said.

The community event requires 292 volunteers to staff the homes and gardens for the weekend tours.

Pre-sale tickets are available at local banks and retailers, and a complete list is available at www.ccpaurbanaohio.com. Pre-sale tickets are $12, and tickets on tour weekend will be $15 and may be purchased at the Welcome Tent located at the old junior high school, 370 E. Main St., St. Paris. Free parking and a complimentary shuttle service are available. If using a pre- sale ticket, begin the tour at any tour site and the ticket will be exchanged for the ticket booklet.

The St. Paris United Methodist Church is one of several structures on the Home & Garden Tour. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/06/web1_St-Paris-Methodist.jpg The St. Paris United Methodist Church is one of several structures on the Home & Garden Tour.

Iconic Kiser Mansion part of circuit

Information from CCPA.

