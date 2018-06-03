A renovation with teeth

Urbana Dental Smiles held a soft opening for its new location at 1052 S. Main St. on May 7, and owner Dr. Jessica Kile is planning an open house June 24 from noon to 2 p.m. The event will include food, drinks and tours for patients and members of the community. Kile purchased the 6,000-square-foot property in May 2017 and has spent about $800,000 on equipment and renovations to the historic structure built in 1927.

“We were looking for a different location that fit the style of dentistry that we do and was a little but more space for us,” she said. “We purchased the building last May, 2017, and it took us an entire year to remodel. It was completely gutted so we could install all new electric and all new plumbing. With dentistry it’s a little bit more specific because there’s suction, air pressure and all kinds of things that make it a little different than a normal build-out.”

The structure was built as a Masonic meeting place, was the county courthouse 1949-1953 after a fire destroyed the previous courthouse, was a nursing home and has housed various businesses. The second floor has vacant offices that may be used to expand at a later time.

“We have gotten so much positive feedback from everyone, just for investing in an old building and bringing it back to life,” Kile said. “Everyone has been so excited. The homeyness of it makes them feel really comfortable, there’s a lot of natural light, and there are some patients who just want to stay here all day because they feel at home.”

Kile and another dentist, Dr. Marta Strembitsky, take turns seeing about 3,000 patients through their practice and continue to accept new patients. Kile took over the general dentistry practice from Richard Dietz in June of 2015 when she and her husband, Jason, moved to Urbana. Including her practice in Mechanicsburg, Darby Dental, she has been working in Champaign County for six years.

Jason, business manager of Urbana Dental Smiles, said that refurbishing the historic structure and moving the dental office into it has been a way to give back to the community.

“I think this is one of the landmark buildings in town,” he said. “When you’re driving north coming from Springfield into town the building just jumps out at you. It’s always caught my eye, it’s beautiful, it’s very noticeable, and it feels good to just bring it back to life and really make it beautiful. We really wanted it to look great for us, but also for the town. It gives us pride.”

Urbana Dental Smiles is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, is closed Thursday, and is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday. For more information, visit www.urbanadentalsmiles.com.

The new home of Urbana Dental Smiles at 1052 S. Main St. was the county courthouse 1949-1953. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/06/web1_DentalExterior.jpg The new home of Urbana Dental Smiles at 1052 S. Main St. was the county courthouse 1949-1953. Christopher Selmek | Urbana Daily Citizen Urbana Dental Smiles owner Dr. Jessica Kile, DDS, stands in one of her six new exam rooms. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/06/web1_Kile.jpg Urbana Dental Smiles owner Dr. Jessica Kile, DDS, stands in one of her six new exam rooms. Christopher Selmek | Urbana Daily Citizen

Urbana Dental Smiles completes move

By Christopher Selmek cselmek@aimmediamidwest.com

Christopher Selmek can be reached at 937-508-2304

