A donut and a good book

Friends of the Library hosted the annual Donut Day on Friday at the Champaign County Library. Donations were accepted from those enjoying the donuts. According to library officials, the Friends use money collected and to support library programs, especially the prizes for the summer reading program.

Friends of the Library hosted the annual Donut Day on Friday at the Champaign County Library. Donations were accepted from those enjoying the donuts. According to library officials, the Friends use money collected and to support library programs, especially the prizes for the summer reading program. Friends of the Library hosted the annual Donut Day on Friday at the Champaign County Library. Donations were accepted from those enjoying the donuts. According to library officials, the Friends use money collected and to support library programs, especially the prizes for the summer reading program. Submitted photo