Arts Council recognizes fancy dressers

Catherine Harris won Best Hat recognition at the Champaign County Arts Council’s Annual Celebration of the Arts, which had a Kentucky Derby theme.
Brett Gilbert won Best Bowtie recognition at the Champaign County Arts Council’s Annual Celebration of the Arts, which had a Kentucky Derby theme.
