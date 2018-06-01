Cedar Bog is topic of Retired Teachers meeting

The most recent meeting of the Champaign County Retired Teachers Association was opened by President Linda Fullerton, followed by prayer.

After luncheon, the speaker for the day, Jill Michael, presented descriptions of Cedar Bog. She serves in many capacities at the Bog, and represents the local fen to the public.

She explained the history, and special attributes of the bog and captured the attention of the former teachers with remarkable photos of the Bog’s plants.

The business of the meeting included plans for the spaghetti supper fundraiser.

The next meeting of the CCRTA will be held Tuesday, June 12 at 11 a.m. in the Church of the Nazarene on Route 29 East.

Dr. Christopher Washington, Executive Vice President and Provost at Urbana University (a branch of Franklin University) will be the speaker.

Jill Michael displays photos of the flowering flora of Cedar Bog.

By Jan Ebert

Submitted by the Champaign County Teachers Assn.

