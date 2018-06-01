The Backyard Belles and Boys 4-H Club met on Sunday, April 22, at the home of Zoie and Grady Underwood. Oliver McGuire called the meeting to order. Alaina Portis led the club in the Pledge of Allegiance, and Aubreah Edwards led the club in the 4-H Pledge. Lauren Underwood gave the secretary’s report and roll call was taken. The treasurer’s report was given by Avery McGuire. The club discussed booth decorating ideas to go along with the theme “Chill Out With 4-H.” It was voted that the club would participate in 4-H Button Day in June. Our next meeting will be held at the home of Avery Randall on Sunday, May 20, at noon. Pizza will be provided. Brynne Edwards will bring dessert, and Mason Wallace will bring drinks. The meeting was adjourned by Grady Underwood, and seconded by Zoie Underwood. The club then played a game with a parachute.

Essie McGuire

_ _ _ _

The Backyard Belles and Boys 4-H Club met on Sunday, May 20, at the home of Avery Randall. Oliver McGuire called the meeting to order. Essie led the club in the Pledge of Allegiance, and Jackson Underwood led the club in the 4-H Pledge. Paige Wallace gave the secretary’s report and roll call was taken. The treasurer’s report was given by Avery McGuire. The club discussed participating in 4-H Button Day on Saturday, June 9, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Security National Bank on Scioto Street. The club also discussed the pig/calf scramble and the beef queen/princess application deadlines, and 4-H Camp. Our next meeting will be held at Birch Bark Canoe Livery on Saturday, June 9th at noon. Everyone is asked to bring a sack lunch, and after the meeting club members and parents are encouraged to canoe down Mad River. The meeting was adjourned by Brynne Edwards, and seconded by Essie McGuire. The club then jumped on the trampoline and played water games.

Essie McGuire