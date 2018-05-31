A.B. Graham Memorial Center

8025 E. U.S. Route 36, Conover

Miami County

937-368-3700 abgraham.org

You Can Do It! Painting Fundraiser

Thursday June 7, 6:30 p.m.

Fundraiser for the center. Painting know-how not required.

$35 pre-sale, $45 at the door.

For pre-sale tickets and more info: Mary Rose 937-214-5562 or Carol 937-214-0159 or go to https://squareup.com/store/you-can-do-it-5

AB Graham 150th Birthday Celebration

Saturday, June 23, 1-4 p.m.

Schedule of Events:

1-4 p.m. – Museum open – Jim Graham (Grandson of A.B. Graham) will be visiting

Homemade apple dumplings & ice cream $4.00 (Carry Out Available)

1:15 p.m. – 4- H club presentations- local 4-H clubs that use the facility will be sharing a little bit about what they do.

1:30 p.m. – Presentation about AB Graham by Jim Graham (Grandson of A.B. Graham)

1:5 p.m. – A.B. Graham Scholarship presentation

2-4 p.m. – Outdoor concert featuring Rum River Blend (bring your lawn chairs)