Ohio News Briefs

Police: Man with no pants tried to get onto school bus

HEATH, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say a man who was nude from the waist down tried to get on a school bus with students onboard.

Police in Heath say the bus was stopped Wednesday afternoon when the man made a move to get on the bus, but the bus driver blocked him and pulled away.

Nine elementary students were on the bus at the time.

Witnesses told police the pants-less man also tried to get into a home in the area.

Officers say they took 54-year-old Rodney Roach into custody. It’s not clear whether he has an attorney because there were no court records available.

UPS looking to fill 600 positions in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — UPS says it is looking to hire 600 workers in central Ohio as it expands operations at its two local package hubs.

The company said Wednesday it is looking for a variety of positions including full-time, part-time and seasonal tractor-trailer drivers. Wages start at $10.35 per hour for package-handlers and $18.75 an hour for drivers.

The positions will be at its facilities in Columbus and Obetz. The company will host a job fair Sunday, June 3 at its Columbus location to help fill the positions.

UPS Inc. will hire more than 1,000 seasonal workers in the fall to help with the holiday shipping rush.

Data shows UPS currently has about 2,000 workers in central Ohio.

Woman volunteers at children’s hospital at 102

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A 102-year-old volunteer at an Ohio children’s hospital has no plans of slowing down.

WJW-TV reports Rose Carlson joined the Akron Children’s Hospital when she was 95, and she plans on continuing for as long as she is able.

Carlson’s daughter Linda says her mom has always volunteered, and she served organizations in the past such as Toys for Tots and the Salvation Army.

Rose Carlson said Wednesday that while she doesn’t necessarily like the work, she comes to the hospital because she likes the people.

Carlson has four children, nine grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

She says her old age is unusual for her family, saying “I must have lived a good life.”

Man accused of threatening to blow up government buildings

PATASKALA, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man has been arrested for threatening to blow up multiple government buildings.

Court documents show the 23-year-old Pataskala man told co-workers at a packaging company that he wanted to get bomb-making materials with the goal of blowing up a judge’s home, a courthouse, a police station and buildings that housed the Internal Revenue Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The employees told human resources, who then contacted police.

The man was charged Wednesday with making a terroristic threat. He is being held in lieu of $150,000 bond.

Court records show the man told his co-workers he was angry at the government for how he was treated following his conviction of vehicular assault after a 2014 car crash.

Puppy found with ‘FREE’ written on fur gets a new family

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (AP) — A puppy found at an Ohio park with “FREE” written on her fur has a new home.

The Ross County Humane Society says a family adopted the 5-month-old female mixed lab on Wednesday.

The shelter says it received nearly 100 applications to adopt the dog after it was found inside a cage at a Chillicothe park last week.

Linette Wrightsel says her daughter begged her to go to the shelter and that they both connected with the puppy right away.

Wrightsel says they couldn’t resist.

The shelter’s director says whoever left the dog used a permanent marker to write “FREE” and “GOOD HOME ONLY” on its fur.

Workers at the shelter were able to clean up the markings before putting her up for adoption.