Looking Back – Douglas Inn Barbershop

First is a circa 1930 photo (#0207) of the Douglas Inn barbershop. The barbershop was in the Douglas Inn at 26 Monument Square, also pictured (#0048) the same year. From the southwest corner to Miami Street are Kerr’s Candy Shop, Charles Evans Jewelry, Douglas Inn Barbershop and Western Union.

The doorway in the rear of the barbershop photo is the entrance from the hotel. The barber in the foreground is identified as P.C. Happerset. Note the attire of the barbers. There were full-length mirrors for customers. There were large cuspidors for customers and small ones for the barbers. Personal shaving mugs for regular patrons are on the shelf below the mirrors. Shaving mugs in the sinks were presumably for hotel guests. The stacks of towels were for shaving. The absence of a towel steamer suggests that hot running water was available. T. O. Conklin operated this barbershop in the 1950’s, and in the 1960’s Roger Koerner and Gary Pensyl barbered there. Currently #26 is the entrance to the recently opened Legacy Place apartments.

_____

The Champaign County Historical Museum is a not-for-profit organization that depends upon donations and dues to preserve, protect, archive and display the artifacts that tell the Champaign County story. The free public museum located at 809 E. Lawn Ave., Urbana, is open to the public Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This is a circa 1930 photo (#0207) of the Douglas Inn barbershop. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/03/web1_Douglas-Inn-Barbershop-Edited.jpg This is a circa 1930 photo (#0207) of the Douglas Inn barbershop. Submitted photos The barbershop was in the Douglas Inn at 26 Monument Square. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/03/web1_Douglas-Hotel-circa-1930-Edited.jpg The barbershop was in the Douglas Inn at 26 Monument Square. Submitted photos

Submitted story

Info from CCHS

Info from CCHS