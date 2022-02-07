Free Maximizing Home Health Care Workshop for Family Caregivers: February 24

Maximizing Home Health Care is a free, small-group, online workshop from 10:00-11:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 24, by presenter Kathy Kilpatrick. Registration is requested by February 22 on the Agency website by contacting Kelsey Haus by email (khaus@info4seniors.org) or phone (937-341-3020). The workshop link will be provided before the date. To learn more visit https://info4seniors.org/caregiver-workshops/.

Change is never easy and bringing someone home from the hospital, rehab or long-term care facility can be quite challenging and overwhelming. In order to make that transition go more smoothly for all involved, it can be helpful for caregivers to have an awareness of the bigger picture when working with a variety of health professionals coming and going. Understanding what you might need to expect as well as potential strategies to facilitate the process can help to relieve some of the stress involved with so many interactions.

Presenter: Kathy Kilpatrick, a Speech-Language Pathologist and Memory Fitness/Brain Health Specialist focused on Geriatric Life Enhancement. Kathy has over 35 years’ experience in home health care. She is also a motivational speaker and author who developed the Communication Connection website and programming.

This is a small-group discussion and the number of caregiver participants is limited. Not familiar with Zoom? Join a brief orientation session at 9:30 a.m. before the presentation begins.

This workshop is courtesy of the Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2, which helps older adults of west central Ohio remain in their homes with independence and dignity. We are an independent, private, nonprofit corporation that plans and funds services for older persons in Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Shelby Counties.