Looking Back – Runkle Family Singers

This looking back features the Runkle Family Singers of St. Paris. The photos are from a 1923 promotional brochure outlining “A Tentative Program” that could be presented by the Runkle family which would be suitable for Chautauquas, Churches, and organizations of various kinds. The brochure includes photos of Mr. & Mrs. Glen Runkle, their daughters Harriet & Helen and their sons Roderick, Norman, & Dick. Later Dick Runkle formed a dance band which included his son and his sister Harriet and her sons. The Dick Runkle Orchestra performed locally in the 1960s.

On Sunday, February 6 at 2 p.m. in the museum at 809 E. Lawn Ave., Marty Reich and Dan Walter will present a related program focusing on local jazz history.

