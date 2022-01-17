Looking Back – Cable

This is a 1900 postcard photo (#A1364) of the Cable Pennsylvania Railroad depot. Cable was the next stop on the Pennsylvania Railroad west of Brush Lake. It was downhill from Brush Lake to Cable. Cable was platted in 1852 and named for the brothers Philander and Hiram Cable. Hiram helped finance construction of 14 miles of the track between Woodstock and Urbana. Many of the railroad construction crew roomed with Henry & Elizabeth Nincehelser in their home in Cable. Mrs. Nincehelser was a fine cook. A great user of the railroad was a sawmill at the west edge of town.

Source: Railroad Heritage 1905 – 2005 The Champaign County Preservation Alliance

