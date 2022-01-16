WL-S grads excel at University of Cincinnati

Two 2021 West Liberty-Salem graduates, Kaylee Levan and Luke Hudson, now attend the University of Cincinnati. Both are freshmen at UC and part of the Cheer Team that won 2022 D1A Coed Game Day Nationals. The Bearcats also won Gold competing individually against other mascots. Levan is majoring in biomedical science with a minor in Spanish. Hudson is majoring in architecture. Both are on the Dean’s List.

