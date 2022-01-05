The obstetrics team at the Memorial Hospital Miracle Life Center was excited to welcome the first baby of 2022 – Adariah Billie Rose McCarty was born at 2:10 p.m. on January 2, weighing 7 pounds, 1 ounce, and measuring 19-and-one half inches long. Proud first-time parents are Justine Colwell and Levey McCarty of North Lewisburg.

The obstetrics team at the Memorial Hospital Miracle Life Center was excited to welcome the first baby of 2022 – Adariah Billie Rose McCarty was born at 2:10 p.m. on January 2, weighing 7 pounds, 1 ounce, and measuring 19-and-one half inches long. Proud first-time parents are Justine Colwell and Levey McCarty of North Lewisburg. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/01/web1_NewYearBaby.jpg The obstetrics team at the Memorial Hospital Miracle Life Center was excited to welcome the first baby of 2022 – Adariah Billie Rose McCarty was born at 2:10 p.m. on January 2, weighing 7 pounds, 1 ounce, and measuring 19-and-one half inches long. Proud first-time parents are Justine Colwell and Levey McCarty of North Lewisburg. Submitted photo