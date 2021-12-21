Urbana Chapter DAR

December 8, 2021

The Urbana Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution met Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at BrownRidge Hall, Urbana, Ohio for their annual Christmas luncheon. Regent Snyder called the meeting to order. She welcomed 18 chapter members, two associate members, and one guest. Regent Snyder then conducted the DAR opening ritual. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Pat Detwiler and the American’s Creed was led by Claudia Foulk. The National Anthem was led by Janet Ebert. Regent Snyder then read the Preamble to the Constitution of the United States of America.

President General’s Report: This report was given by Vice Regent Linda Fullerton. President General Denise Doring VanBuren sent holiday wishes for members to carry on traditions that connect generations, following the last difficult and disappointing years. She thanked membership for passing the torch of their Patriot ancestor more than two centuries ago onto future generations through active involvement in our service organization.

National Defense Report: This report was given by Joanna Woodburn. National Chair, Laurie Parker Nesbitt, chose to mention the Third Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. It states “No Soldier shall, in time of peace be quartered in any house, without the consent of the Owner, nor in time of war, but in a manner to be prescribed by law.” Standing armies were mistrusted, and the First Congress considered quartering of troops to have been one of the tools of oppression before and during the American Revolution. Today, this amendment is one of the least controversial of the Constitution and is rarely litigated.

Regent Snyder reminded members that the chapter continues to collect pull tabs for Ronald McDonald House and Coke tops to donate points to Crossnore’s Williams Academy.

Regent Snyder was excited to announce that the wreaths for Wreaths Across America would be arriving at Oak Dale Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. December 8, 2021. The shipment will consist of 122 boxes, which totals 1,098 wreaths. This will allow the chapter to cover 62.8% of Veterans’ graves at OakDale Cemetery. Members were asked to be present on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 9 a.m. at Oak Dale Cemetery to officially place the wreaths.

Associate member Glenna Kadel, Lagonda Chapter Chaplain, offered a prayer prior to a delicious luncheon served by Paul’s Catering. Vice Regent Linda Fullerton introduced guitarist Skip Hoyt of Enon, Ohio who provided enjoyable musical selections as the group enjoyed sharing the holiday lunch.

Regent’s Report: As the meeting resumed, Regent Kim Snyder was excited to present a Membership Award. Chapter member, Dixie Burdick, was honored to receive a plaque of recognition for 60 years of membership in Urbana Chapter DAR.

It was announced that NSDAR Continental Congress will be held June 29 –July 3, 2022 at DAR Headquarters, Washington, D.C. The list of delegates includes Kim Snyder, Linda Fullerton, and Dona Tullis. Megan Snyder will be an alternate. It was moved by Becky Shultz and seconded by Theisa Dohner this slate be accepted. Motion carried.

OSDAR State Conference will be held March 24-27, 2022 at the Columbus Airport Marriott. The list of delegates includes Kim Snyder, Linda Fullerton, Pat Detwiler and Dona Tullis. Alternates will be Megan Snyder and Becky Shultz. It was moved by Joanna Woodburn and seconded by Carol Tong this slate be accepted. Motion carried.

Regent Snyder announced that she is presently completing the Committee Leaders Course and will be in the first graduating class in January 2022. Congratulations, Regent Snyder!

Regent Snyder is currently working with Bethany Rodgers on a grant proposal to cover window restoration at the 1869 center, an old church in Mechanicsburg. Update will follow.

As a reminder, Regent Snyder asked members to continue to be vigilant as the COVID-19 pandemic remains an uncertainty.

Secretary’s Report: The November minutes were approved as written for filing.

Treasurer’s Report: Judy Brooks gave the treasurer’s report, including the update that all dues are paid. The report will be filed for audit.

Registrar’s Report: Donna Tullis reported a membership of 74 which includes a reinstatement of a member. Currently, there are two prospective members and another application is at Mid Level at National.

Claudia Foulk gave the Librarian’s Report.

The Service to America Report from Judi Henson was read by Regent Snyder. Our chapter has recorded 2,263 hours since January 1, 2021.

Women’s Issues update was read by Jeanne Evans.

With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 1:30 p.m. Regent Snyder thanked hostesses for the day, Theisa Dohner and Dona Tullis. The next meeting will be Monday, January 10, 2022 at 1 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, Urbana, Ohio. The focus will be completion of the Chapter Master Report and members are asked to return committee report sheets to Regent Snyder by December 30, 2021.

Jeanne Evans, Recording Secretary