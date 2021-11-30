Looking Back: Fountain Park

This Looking Back continues our journey across Champaign County from east to west on the Pennsylvania Railroad.

This stop is Fountain Park, which is a mile west of Woodstock. Photo #1 (A1014) is of the railroad depot at Fountain Park circa 1947. A. J. and Azro Smith platted the town of Fountain Park where Urbana Woodstock Pike and Park Road meet. At that location in 1880 they established a recreation and health center. A natural spring was located on the site, the water of which was thought to have medicinal value. Then a large hotel was built on the site. Later the hotel was sold to a man from New York who promoted it into a popular resort with people coming from afar to take mud and steam baths. The hotel burned in 1900. Sometime later a new Fountain Park Hotel was built. Among other things, it was the site of a dinner meeting of the Urbana Manufacturers Association on March 12, 1921.

Across the street, the Bates Inn & Bath House (Photo #2) was built in 1923 by Frank Bates, former trainer of world heavyweight boxing champion John L. Sullivan.

For several years, members of the Cincinnati Reds baseball team came here for steam baths and training. In the 1960s it housed the Fountain Park Nursing Home. Neither building remains today.

