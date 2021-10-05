Looking Back – Arrowsmith Homestead

This Looking Back installment features the homestead of Ezekiel Arrowsmith. This is a photo of a print of a painting of the Arrowsmith Homestead. The date and artist of the painting are unknown. The homestead was in Mad River Township at 1051 N. State Route 560. The house sat on a hill facing east overlooking the Mad River valley.

Ezekiel was born on March 26, 1771, near Baltimore, Maryland. He married Elizabeth Kenton, a niece of Simon Kenton, on April 6, 1797, in Mason County, Kentucky. The marriage resulted in 10 children. Ezekiel and Elizabeth came to Champaign County in 1801 where they lived the remainder of their lives. Ezekiel died in 1849 and Elizabeth in 1867.

The Westville Methodist Church is the offspring of the first religious organization in Mad River Township. The first class was organized on Ezekiel Arrowsmith’s property. In 1801 a sermon was preached by Rev. James Davidson under a sugar tree on the land of Ezekiel Arrowsmith. Soon after a society was organized which eventually became the Westville Methodist Church. After meeting for several years in members’ log homes, a log house of worship was erected on the land of Christian Stephens in 1820. About 1826 due to increased membership a one-story brick church building was built in Westville.

Source: The History of Champaign County, Ohio W. H. Beers & Co. 1881

