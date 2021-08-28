Mechanicsburg Public Library September activities

Thursday, September 2, 2021 from 2 pm-7pm: Quilt Guild All Ages. Bring your sewing machine and work on a project while exchanging ideas and tricks to quilting!

Saturdays, September 4, 11, 18, and 25, 2021 from 11 am-2 pm: Anime Club Ages 13 +. Do you enjoy the art and storytelling of Japanese manga and anime? Are you looking for a group to fan girl/boy about your favorites? Looking for new series to enjoy? If you have answered yes to any of these questions then Anime Club at the Library is the group for you! Anime Club meets every Saturday from 11:00AM- 2:00PM. Hope to see you there!

Monday, September 6, 2020 All Day: Library is closed in observance of Labor Day.

Thursday, September 9, 2021 from 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm: Lego Club Ages 5 – 12. Imagine it. Build it. Legos and K’nex will be provided. Donations of new Legos or money to purchase additional Legos are welcome.

Monday, September 13, 2021 from 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm: Explorer’s Club Ages 6 (Kindergarten) – 5th Grade. Explorer’s Club meets on the second Monday of every month from 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm. Each month we will explore a different topic. In September, we will explore Mars Base Camp!

Tuesday, September 14, 2021 from 10:00 am – 11:00 am, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm, and 5:30 pm-6:30 pm: Online Resources Class All Ages. Come learn about our online resources! Some topics include Hoopla, Libby, etc.

Wednesdays, September 15, 22, and 29, 2021 from 11 am – 11:45 am: Story Time Ages 2 – 5. These programs are intended to support early learning in a group setting. Join us for a mixture of stories and activities that provide enjoyable opportunities for the children to practice skills that prepare them for reading. Light snacks will be served. Donations of nutritional snacks are appreciated.

Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from 6:30 pm-8 pm: Homegoing Community Conversation Session 3 (Zoom) Ages 15 +. Registration required. Moving Forward Towards U.S. Racial Reconciliation. In this online session, we will explore the current U.S. climate of racial reckoning and the individual and community steps we can take to move us forward toward racial reconciliation. We will examine systemic barriers discussed in Homegoing that might influence potential actions and change. Here is the registration form: https://forms.gle/CqfSQF6tFR1NfHcC6

Tuesday, September 21, 2021 from 5:30 pm-6:30 pm: Fall Wine Bottle Décor Ages 18+. Spell out FALL on four decorated wine bottles!

Thursday, September 23, 2021 from 2:30 pm-3:30 pm: Generation Next: A Gift of Relaxation Ages 11 – 18. Get ready for spa day! Concoct a Green Tea Bath Bomb!

Monday, September 27, 2021 from 4 pm-5 pm: Generation What’s Next Ages 11 – 18. Fallow your heart to the library and Harvest your program ideas!

Monday, September 27, 2021 from 5:30 pm-6:30 pm: Book Chatter Ages 18 +. Come talk about BOOKS! Either what you are currently reading or a favorite book!

Tuesday, September 28, 2021 from 5:30 pm-6:30 pm: Slogan Trivia All Ages.

Thursday, September 30, 2021 from 4:30 pm-5:30 pm: Simple Watercolor Illuminated Lettering with Lisa All Ages. This watercolor illuminated lettering is suitable for framing and a great present!

At-Home COVID-19 Tests! The Mechanicsburg Public Library is excited to provide free COVID-19 at-home tests through curbside pickup. To use a test kit, you must have access to the internet and either a smart phone/tablet with a camera or a computer/laptop with a webcam. Anyone can access a free test during operational hours. Patrons may request more than one test (limit of five tests per family). Thanks to support from the Ohio Department of Health and its partnership with Abbott and eMed to bring rapid, reliable testing into the home. Visit our website https://www.mechanicsburg.lib.oh.us/ or call 937-834-2004 for more information!

Beanstack! Register Now! Download the Beanstack Tracker app or visit www.mechanicsburgohlibrary.beanstack.com. Complete your goal!

Curbside Click & Collect Service! A service available through the SEO Libraries app. Curbside Click & Collect is an easy way to pick up items on hold via curbside service. Look for the Click & Collect button on the Holds section of your app. You can begin the process for eligible items and let us know when you arrive at the library all through the app – no phone call required! Visit our website https://www.mechanicsburg.lib.oh.us/ or call 937-834-2004 for more information!

Homework Help! All Ages! The Mechanicsburg Public Library will be offering HOMEWORK HELP for all ages! This service is FREE! Visit our website https://www.mechanicsburg.lib.oh.us/ or call 937-834-2004 for more information!

Hoopla Digital Hoopla Digital is a service now available that includes instant access to over 500,000 eBooks, audiobooks, comics, streaming video (movies & television shows), and streaming music. Mechanicsburg patrons can borrow 10 items per month. Download the Hoopla Digital app for iOS, Android, or Kindle Fire or visit the Hoopla website to make an account with your library card and get started! If you don’t have a library card, you can get a digital card online. Hoopla is also compatible with Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Roku. Please call or stop by the library if you have questions

about Hoopla.

Hotspots Mechanicsburg Public Library is pleased to announce our Mobile Wi-Fi Hotspot lending program which will help make information more accessible to community members. The Mobile Hotspot lending collection provides patrons greater access to the Internet away from the library and furthers the Library’s mission to support the informational, educational, economical, cultural, and recreational development of Mechanicsburg. Hotspots may be checked out for two weeks (14 days) by patrons age 18 and older. To request a Hotspot, please call or stop by the library.

Library Sign Up Month! All Ages! September is library sign up month! When you sign up for a library card you can enter for a chance to win a prize! Free replacement cards for the month of September! Already have a library card? Download the Libby or Hoopla App and you can enter for a chance to win a prize!

Wireless Printing! We are pleased to announce that we have installed Princh, a wireless document! Visit our website https://www.mechanicsburg.lib.oh.us/ or call 937-834-2004 for more