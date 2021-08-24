Looking Back – Hitt & Fuller

As with recent “looking backs” we feature another business on Monument Square in Urbana.

Hitt & Fuller was a general merchandise store located at 19 Monument Square (southeast quadrant). Photo #1 is a postcard photo of the store in 1913. In the foreground of this photo is the “Man on the Monument” whose 150th anniversary will be celebrated this year. (Note: there is no record of Monument Square, formerly Public Square, ever being known as Fountain Square). Photo #2 is a photo of this building just prior to its demolition in March of 2000.

Initially, at this location stood a two-story dry goods and general merchandise store built and operated by John & Isaac Reynolds. In 1852, Samuel W. Hitt, a longtime clerk in the store, bought an interest in the business. In 1868, he added a third floor to the building and in 1895 a walkway over the alley connecting to the Endowment Building. Subsequently the business was known as Hitt & Fuller closing in 1937. In 1938 Marsh Dry Goods moved into the building and in 1968 Main News occupied the building until its demolition in 2000.

Source: Then & Now in Downtown Urbana, Ohio from 1805 by Barbara Stickley Sour 1998.

