Grief coping webinar is Aug. 26

Grief is a complex emotion that can deeply affect any individual. Living life as a caregiver, grief can be even more present and complex.

Whether it is preparing for the possibility of losing a loved one or grieving the loss of the relationship you once had with the loved one, grief is a difficult feat for anyone. In this workshop, you will learn how our brains work concerning grief in addition to what tools you need to deal with the emotion.

Preparing, Processing, and Understanding Grief is a free, small-group, online workshop from 2-3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26, by presenters Becki Bickett and Jared Mueller from Kettering Health Years Ahead Health Center.

Registration is requested by Aug. 24 on the Agency website, https://info4seniors.org/caregiver-workshops/, or by contacting Kelsey Haus by email (khaus@info4seniors.org) or phone (937-341-3020). The workshop link will be provided before the date.

This is a small-group discussion and the number of caregiver participants is limited.

Not familiar with Zoom? Join a brief orientation session at 1:30 p.m. before the presentation begins.

This workshop is courtesy of the Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2, which helps older adults of west central Ohio remain in their homes with independence and dignity. We are an independent, private, nonprofit corporation that plans and funds services for older persons in Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Shelby counties.

Submitted story

Info from Area Agency on Aging.

