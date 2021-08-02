Looking Back – Uhlman’s

This is a look back at the Urbana Uhlmans store.

The first photo (#0441) is of Uhlmans in 1988 at 35 – 38 Monument Square. The second photo (#0147) c. 1936 is of the W. E. Brown clothing store at the same location.

F. W. Uhlman Company’s Urbana store was established in 1947 at the former location of the W. E. Brown store. Sometime later the building to the east was purchased and new departments were established. The second floor of the new building was devoted to women’s wear. It was during this time that Mrs. Freda Finn joined Uhlmans as head of the ladies’ department.

In 1960, in preparation for remodeling, the Littman Building to the west was purchased. It was torn down and a new building added to the original store structure. As a result of this remodeling the store area was significantly increased, and new departments were again added. The store façade seen in the first photo was likely added during this remodeling.

Info from Champaign County Historical Society.

