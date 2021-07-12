Looking Back – The Citizens National Bank

This is a looking back at the Citizens National Bank located at 1 Monument Square, Urbana. The first photo is a postcard photo of the bank building circa 1910. The second photo (#1719) is a circa 1940 postcard photo of the building. At the time of the second photo Miller Hardware was just north of the bank building. Note that during the time between the photos the cupola had been removed and the façade of the building, particularly on the first floor, had been altered.

In 1860, James B. Armstrong, a former county treasurer, founded the Armstrong Bank in this building. In 1864, the bank was chartered as a national bank becoming the Citizens National Bank. The first stockholders were all local people. The five original directors were: Abner Whitely, James B. Armstrong, Daniel Blose, Edward Jennings and William Wiley. The early success of the bank resulted from good management and conservative banking methods. This success resulted in rating the Citizens National Bank 7th of all National banks in Ohio by the State Banking Commission in 1911.

James B. Armstrong also played a prominent role in establishing the Civil War Soldiers Monument in the Square in 1871.

Source: Supplement to The Urbana Daily Citizen, Oct. 10, 1911

____

The Champaign County Historical Museum is a not-for-profit organization that depends upon donations and dues to preserve, protect, archive and display the artifacts that tell the Champaign County story. The free public museum located at 809 E. Lawn Ave., Urbana, is open to the public Tues. – Fri. 10-4 and Sat. 10-2.

Citizens National Bank, circa 1910 https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/07/web1_thumbnail_Citizens-National-Bank-c.-1910.jpg Citizens National Bank, circa 1910 Submitted photos Citizens National Bank, circa 1940 https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/07/web1_thumbnail_Citizens-National-Bank-c.-1940.jpeg-Edited.jpg Citizens National Bank, circa 1940 Submitted photos

Submitted story

Info from Champaign County Historical Society.

Info from Champaign County Historical Society.