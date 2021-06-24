Mechanicsburg library July activities

Thursday, July 1, 2021 from 11 am-Noon: Chalkboard Craft Ages 18 +. This chalkboard is great for kids learning there letters and numbers. In addition, this is great for cookouts, showers, weddings, etc.

Thursdays, July 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29, 2021 from 2 pm – 4 pm: Knitting/Crochet Class All Ages. Knitting/Crochet Classes with Sarah Carter weekly Thursdays 2:00 – 4:00 pm. Free Knitting/Crochet Classes in the Library Meeting Room. Bring one 5 oz. skein/ball/roll of your favorite medium yarn and 1 size F crochet hook.

Fridays, July 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30, 2021 from 10 am-7 pm: Coloring for Relaxation Ages 13 +. Stop by the library anytime between 10 AM – 7 PM and relax by coloring! All materials are provided!

Saturdays, July 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31, 2021 from 11 am-2 pm: Anime Club Ages 13 +. Do you enjoy the art and storytelling of Japanese manga and anime? Are you looking for a group to fan girl/boy about your favorites? Looking for new series to enjoy? If you have answered yes to any of these questions then Anime Club at the Library is the group for you! Anime Club meets every Saturday from 11:00AM- 2:00PM. Hope to see you there!

Monday, July 5, 2021 from 2 pm-3 pm: Generation Next: Marshmallow Shooter Ages 11 – 18. How far can you shoot a marshmallow? Find out once you have built your own marshmallow shooter.

Tuesdays, July 6, 13, 20 and 27, 2021 from 11 am – 11:45 am: Juvenile Summer Reading Ages 2 – 5th Grade. Explorer the various Tails and Tales of the world during Summer Reading on Tuesdays from 11-1:45 AM for ages 2-5th Grade.

Tuesday, July 6, 2021 from 5:30 pm-6:30 pm: Sweet Summer Watermelon Canvas Ages 18+. Come make this fun craft using buttons! This is a perfect addition to your summer decorations!

Wednesdays, July 7, 14, 21 and 28, 2021 from 11 am – 11:45 am: Story Time Ages 2 – 5. These programs are intended to support early learning in a group setting. Join us for a mixture of stories and activities that provide enjoyable opportunities for the children to practice skills that prepare them for reading. Light snacks will be served. Donations of nutritional snacks are appreciated.

Thursday, July 8, 2021 from 11 am-Noon: Euchre Ages 18+.

Thursday, July 8, 2021 from 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm: Lego Club Ages 5 – 12. Imagine it. Build it. Legos and K’nex will be provided. Donations of new Legos or money to purchase additional Legos are welcome. We also collect used Legos in good condition. If you have Legos looking for a new home, please consider donating them to the library.

Thursday, July 8, 2021 from 6 pm-7pm: Quilt Guild. All Ages. Come exchange ideas and tricks to quilting!

Saturday, July 10, 2021 from 11 am – 1 pm: Books & Bridle. Ages 5 – 18. BOOKS & BRIDLE (weather permitting) Read to certified Therapy Horses, visit with the Therapy Horse teams, learn how horses are helping children improve literacy skills, make a craft and play games.

Monday, July 12, 2021 from 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm: Explorer’s Club Ages 6 (Kindergarten) – 5th Grade. Explorer’s Club meets on the second Monday of every month from 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm. Each month we will explore a different topic. In July, we will explore History of the 4th!

Tuesday, July 13, 2021 from 5:30 pm-6:30 pm: Sand Art. All Ages. Instead of coloring a picture, we are going to use SAND!

Thursday, July 15, 2021 from 11 am-Noon: Bingo. All Ages.

Monday, July 19, 2021 from 2 pm-3 pm: Generation Next: Etched Glass Bottle Ages 11 – 18. Design your own etched glass bottle, the possibilities are endless!

Tuesday, July 20, 2021 from 5:30 pm-6:30 pm: Fruit Stamped Tea Towels. Ages 18+. You can never have enough tea towels! Use a fun fruit stamping technique to decorate some plain tea towels!

Thursday, July 22, 2021 from 11 am-Noon: Paper Beads Jewelry. Ages 18+. Learn how to make paper beads with scraps of paper and Mod Podge! You can use these for bracelets and necklaces.

Thursday, July 22, 2021 from 4 pm-5 pm: Generation What’s Next Ages 11 – 18. Design the future of programming at the library. Let your voice be heard!

Thursday, July 22, 2021 from 4:30 pm-5:30 pm: Beach Canvas. Ages 13+. Come paint a beach theme art piece with Lisa Ware!

Monday, July 26, 2021 from 5:30 pm-6:30 pm: Book Club Ages 18 +. This month’s book is “The K Team” by David Rosenfelt! Come pick up a copy at the library and start reading!

Tuesday, July 27, 2021 from 5:30 pm-6:30 pm: Flag Trivia. All Ages. Come test your knowledge on Flags!

Thursday, July 29, 2021 from 11 am-Noon: Clear Gem Magnets. Ages 18+. Give these glass magnets as gifts, use them as party favors, or keep them for yourself!

Thursday, July 29, 2021 from 4-6 pm: Mechanicsburg Safety Day. Ages Incoming Kindergarten – 1st Grade. Incoming Kindergarten and 1st Grade students are invited to learn about safety at Goshen Township Memorial Park (4261 S Parkview Rd, Mechanicsburg, OH 43044) in the Kathryn Burnham Work multipurpose building. Representatives from Mechanicsburg Police and Fire Departments, Girl Scouts of Western Ohio, Mechanicsburg Public Library, Champaign County Farm Bureau, Quinlan Karate, Champaign Family YMCA, and Champaign Health District will teach kids about different aspects of safety and share information about local opportunities. Free snow cones and cupcakes will be provided. Please email MikkiKennedy@gswo.org to reserve your child’s spot!

Hotspots Mechanicsburg Public Library is pleased to announce our new Mobile Wi-Fi Hotspot lending program which will help make information more accessible to community members. The Mobile Hotspot lending collection provides patrons greater access to the Internet away from the library and furthers the Library’s mission to support the informational, educational, economical, cultural, and recreational development of Mechanicsburg. Hotspots may be checked out for two weeks (14 days) by patrons age 18 and older. To request a Hotspot, please call or stop by the library.

Hoopla Digital Hoopla Digital is a new service now available that includes instant access to over 500,000 eBooks, audiobooks, comics, streaming video (movies & television shows), and streaming music. Mechanicsburg patrons can borrow 10 items per month. Download the Hoopla Digital app for iOS, Android, or Kindle Fire or visit the Hoopla website to make an account with your library card and get started! If you don’t have a library card, you can get a digital card online. Hoopla is also compatible with Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Roku. Please call or stop by the library if you have questions about Hoopla.

July Reading Challenge on Beanstack! Register Now! Download the Beanstack Tracker app or visit www.mechanicsburgohlibrary.beanstack.com. Complete your goal!

Curbside Click & Collect Service! A new service is available through the SEO Libraries app. Curbside Click & Collect is an easy way to pick up items on hold via curbside service. Look for the Click & Collect button on the Holds section of your app. You can begin the process for eligible items and let us know when you arrive at the library all through the app – no phone call required! Visit our website https://www.mechanicsburg.lib.oh.us/ or call 937-834-2004 for more information!

At-Home COVID-19 Tests! The Mechanicsburg Public Library is excited to provide free COVID-19 at-home tests through curbside pickup. To use a test kit, you must have access to the internet and either a smart phone/tablet with a camera or a computer/laptop with a webcam. Anyone can access a free test during operational hours. Patrons may request more than one test (limit of five tests per family). Thanks to support from the Ohio Department of Health and its partnership with Abbott and eMed to bring rapid, reliable testing into the home. Visit our website https://www.mechanicsburg.lib.oh.us/ or call 937-834-2004 for more information!

Wireless Printing! We are pleased to announce that we have installed Princh, a wireless documents! Visit our website https://www.mechanicsburg.lib.oh.us/ or call 937-834-2004 for more information!

