The Urbana Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution met Monday, June 14, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at the Champaign County Historical Society Museum for their annual Flag Day event. Regent Snyder called the meeting to order and proceeded with the DAR opening ritual. The Pledge of Allegiance was read by Megan Snyder, the American’s Creed was read by Claudia Foulk, and the Star Spangled Banner was led by Janet Ebert. Regent Snyder read the Preamble to the Constitution of the United States of America. Present for the in-person meeting were 18 members and two associate members. Associate member, Glenna Kadel, was honored by the singing of Happy Birthday.

President General’s Report: Linda Fullerton highlighted the comments by President General Denise Doring VanBuren. The Virtual 130th Continental Congress in June will feature outstanding speakers, informative reports, deserving honorees and worthwhile events. One of these events will be the unveiling of the newly restored DAR Constitution Hall.

National Defense Report: Judi Henson reported on the history of National Flag Day, which is celebrated on June 14. It commemorates the American Flag and the day in 1777 when it was adopted by the Second Continental Congress. Flag Day was observed nationally for the first time on June, 14, 1877 and continues today through presidential proclamations.

Regent Snyder and Chaplain Lana Seeberg led a meaningful Memorial Service to honor 11 deceased members of Urbana Chapter DAR from 2018 through 2020.

Urbana Chapter DAR was very excited to welcome new member Lynda Berube as she was officially installed.

Megan Snyder directed the group in the folding/one-cutting of a Betsy Ross five point star. Those in attendance then enjoyed their brown bag lunch and a time of fellowship. Such times of sharing together in person have been so missed during the past year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regent’s Report: Regent Snyder reported that she and Megan Snyder were in attendance at the Christian Waldschmidt Homestead for the America 250! Patriot marker installation. She reminded members that the Virtual Continental Congress will be available with no fee on the National Members’ Website. Looking ahead, the Fall Fun Fair will be held August 20-21, 2021 at the Columbus Airport Marriott. The President General will be attending! Exciting plans are underway for the celebration of the 125th Anniversary of Urbana Chapter DAR. This event will be held October 16, 2021. Regent Snyder mentioned the encouraging news of COVID-19 infection numbers declining as vaccination rates continue to increase.

Secretary’s Report: The May minutes were approved as written for filing.

Treasurer’s Report: Judy Brooks gave the Treasurer’s report which was filed for audit.

Registrar’s Report: Registrar Dona Tullis reported a membership of 73 with three applications in process.

Historian’s Report: This report was given by Janet Ebert.

Librarian’s Report: Claudia Foulk read an interesting article on the Mother of Women’s Political Liberation, Penelope Barker.

Associate member Glenna Kadel made a special presentation to Regent Snyder. This was a book titled “My Best Through Prayer,” authored by Glenna Kadel. She has served for twelve years as Chaplain of the Lagonda Chapter DAR in Springfield, Ohio.

Judy Kathary gave the American Indian Report.

Connie Flanly gave the Conservation Report. She discussed the benefits of native plants in landscaping.

The Service to America report was given by Judi Henson. Our chapter has officially reported a total of 943 hours since January 1, 2021. Members are encouraged to be diligent in reporting hours of service.

Regent Snyder mentioned that we now have 197 orders for Wreaths Across American for December 2021. Members are encouraged to begin gathering orders.

Regent Snyder and Linda Fullerton reviewed the tentative draft of programs for the upcoming year for Urbana Chapter DAR.

With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 2 p.m. The next meeting will be on Monday, August 16, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. The location is to be announced.

As a part of the Flag Day Celebration, the group gathered at the home of former U.S. Congressman Clarence J. “Bud” Brown and his wife, Joyce Eldridge Brown. Joyce was presented with a certificate to recognize her over 50-year membership in Urbana Chapter DAR. Bud received a certificate honoring his service to America as a veteran of World War II. He is also a Korean War veteran. This year marks the Browns’ 66th wedding anniversary and the Browns are also celebrating Bud’s 94th birthday this month. In addition, a most special presentation was made to both Bud and Joyce. He was recognized for his meaningful career. He is an Eagle Scout, was a local newspaper owner, local activist, congressman, Under-Secretary of Commerce, husband, father, and HODAR. Joyce has been his number one supporter and is also a talented and recognized musician. Regent Snyder presented a United States of America flag which was flown over the DAR Constitution Hall at National DAR Headquarters in Washington, D.C. in honor of the Browns. The Browns were most appreciative and there could not have been a more meaningful way to celebrate Flag Day.

Informaton from DAR, Jeanne Evans, recording secretary.

