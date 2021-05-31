D-Day event at Piatt Castle June 5

WEST LIBERTY – World War II Reenactors Remember D-Day on Saturday, June 5 on the grounds at Piatt Mac-A-Cheek Castle through a living history program from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There is no charge for this outdoor program designed by the HQ, US Mech Forces Reenactors to honor the memory of the World War Two “Greatest Generation.”

These living history educators will demonstrate daily activities of the average combatant on D Plus One in June 1944. Attendees can interact with troops in their down time between combat actions. Patrols and skirmishes may occur at any time. For more information contact Bo Johnstone at trpa121cav@hotmail.com or Jim White at jim@piattcastle.org.

Regular admission fees apply for facilitated self-guided tours of Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek during the hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 5.

Information from Piatt Mac-A-Cheek Castle

