WL-S prom royalty

WEST LIBERTY – The WL-S Junior and Senior Prom was held on Saturday, May 8.
The traditional Prom March began at 5 p.m. followed by dinner catered by The Farmer’s Daughter.
In the days leading up to prom, excitement built through activities like a spirit week and prom court nominations.
The following students were nominated for prom court: Prom Princess: Naomi McGill, Megan Adams, Aubrey Williams; Prom Prince: Logan Saylor, Dylan Lauck, Owen Johnson; Prom Queen: Grace Estes, Hannah Bowman, Selena Weaver, Kaylee LeVan; Prom King: Hayden Phillips, Nicholas Burden, Luke Hudson.
Prom royalty were crowned during “A Night in Italy” – the theme of this year’s prom.
Royalty selected were Queen Hannah Bowman, King Hayden Phillips, Princess Naomi McGill and Prince Dylan Lauck.
Information from West Liberty-Salem.