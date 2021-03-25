Local Farm Bureau members gather

Champaign County Farm Bureau members and non-members alike joined at The Olde Barn in Urbana on March 12 for a night of fellowship a in a joint venture with the Clark County Farm Bureau. Under COVID-19 protocols 54 attended the event, according to Farm Bureau officials.

Farm Bureau hosts “Farm Bureau Night” each year with one goal in mind – spreading the word of membership benefits. The event helps Farm Bureau members, who are willing to invite friends, family or others in the community, encourage them to become part of the organization.

This year, the Farm Bureau was joined by two strong partnerships within the county, which reaches beyond the state level: Koenig Equipment manager, Aaron Brown, and Farmer’s Equipment manager, Dave Snyder. Members of the Farm Bureau receive a discounts on both John Deere and Case IH products, which can be viewed at ofbf.org/savings.

Amy Forrest, of In Good Taste Catering, provided food, Cake Creations in Clark County provided dessert, and Champaign County’s own, Overdrive Band, provided entertainment.

Stay up to date on Farm Bureau events for 2021 (COVID permitting) by following on Facebook @ChampaignCountyFarmBureau.

Ohio Farm Bureau’s mission is to work together for Ohio farmers to advance agriculture and strengthen our communities. Learn more about the organization and additional activities at ofbf.org.

Pictured from left to right are Aaron Brown, Tom Nisonger and Dave Snyder.

Information from Farm Bureau

