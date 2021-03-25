iLead donates items to Sycamore House

Members of iLead (Champaign County Young Professionals) collected and delivered donations to Sycamore House, a faith-based non-profit that offers support and parenting/relationship education to parents. iLead is a subcommittee of the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce. The objective of iLead is to facilitate business and social networks and create opportunities to connect young professionals with the Champaign County community. Pictured are Greg Hower, Sarah McNeely, Ashlee Skinner and Rachel Casey.

