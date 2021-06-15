Trace/Lindemer

Kaitlin Marie Trace of St. Paris and Oliver Scott Lindemer of Springhills were married by Jesse H. Walters at 4:30 p.m. May 15 at the home where they will reside in Quincy.

The bride is the daughter of Jason and Miranda Trace of St. Paris, and the groom is the son of Ben and Kim Lindemer of Springhills.

The bride was given in marriage by her father and grandfather. Kaitlin’s matron of honor was Chelsea Bleininger.

The bride attended Graham Local Schools and currently attends Wheeling University playing on the women’s volleyball team while pursuing a career in education.

The groom attended Graham Local Schools as well and graduated from UNOH in 2018 with a degree in automotive technology and currently works at TRC.

A reception was held at Stonegate Farm. The couple enjoyed a 9 day road trip with a stop at Kellys Island and then headed out west to enjoy a variety of stops before returning home.