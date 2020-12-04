Whitt/Cunningham

Amanda Nicole Whitt and Braun Lee Cunningham, both of Urbana, were married by Pastor Dave Brown on October 10 at the Kingscreek United Methodist Church.

The bride is the daughter of Brenda and Keith Amlin of Urbana and the late Duane Whitt, and the groom is the son of Joyce Cunningham of Springfield.

The bride was given in marriage by her mother. Matron of honor was Shelby Haulman, friend of the bride, of Springfield. The flower girl was Shyaynna Haulman. The bride wore an ivory sleeveless lace and tulle fit and flare bridal gown with a semi sheer lace chapel train.

Best man was Brant Reed, brother of the groom, of Springfield.

Music was provided by pianist Sharon McCall of Urbana and vocalist Kelly Johnson, cousin of the bride.

The bride is a 2010 graduate of Triad High School. She is employed at Banfield Pet Hospital, Beavercreek, and is an Urbana Daily Citizen newspaper carrier.

The groom attended Springfield North High School. He is employed at Pan Glo – Bundy Baking Solutions, Urbana.

A reception was held at BrownRidge Hall, VFW in Urbana. A honeymoon is planned for next summer.