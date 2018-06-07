Dannemiller/Lindemer

Grace Elizabeth Dannemiller of Pickerington and Landon Adam Lindemer of Springhills were married by Kevin Cody at 3:30 p.m. May 12 at TCB Farm in Lancaster.

The bride is the daughter of Edward and Karen Dannemiller of Pickerington, and the groom is the son of Ben and Kim Lindemer.

The bride was given in marriage by her father. Maid/matron of honor was Emily Dannemiller, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Abby Clark, sister of the bride, Amy Chang, sister of the bride, Rebekah Marette, sister of the bride, Sarah Lagpacan, friend of the bride, Taylor Moore, friend of the bride.

Best man was Ryan Goddard, friend of the groom. Groomsmen were Oliver Lindemer, brother of the groom, Ryan Vonderhaar, friend of the groom, Adam Vonderhaar, friend of the groom, Grant Cory, friend of the groom, Ryan Matthews, friend of the groom.

Program attendant, guest registrar was Cassidy Albers. Musician was Rachel Munir.

The bride is a Grain Sales Originator for Cargill, Gibson City, Illinois. She attended Liberty Union High School in Baltimore, Ohio, and The Ohio State University in Columbus, where she earned a B.S. in Agriculture.

The groom is in Operations Management for Cargill, Gibson City, Illinois. He attended Graham High School and The Ohio State University in Columbus, where he earned a B.S. in Agriculture.

A reception was held at TCB Farm. The couple planned a Caribbean trip to St. Lucia for seven days. They live in Mahomet, Illinois.