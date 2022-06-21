Cecil, Little engaged

Matthew and Kristen Cecil of Conover are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Emmalee Cecil to Chandler Little.

Chandler is the son of David and Amy Little of Wapakoneta, Ohio.

Emmalee is a 2021 Graham graduate. She is currently interning at Pioneer Electric Cooperative while attending Edison State Community College, majoring in Ag business.

Chandler is a 2017 Waynesfield-Goshen graduate and is currently employed at Honda Transmission.

The couple will exchange wedding vows on Oct. 1, 2022.