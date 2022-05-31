Burroughs, Henry engaged

William Whitt of Springfield and Heidi (Ty) Burroughs of St. Paris proudly announce the engagement of their daughter Kali Whitt to Tristen Henry. Tristen is the son of Josh (Brandi) Henry of St. Paris and Jennifer Bailey of Fort Walton Beach, Florida.

Kali and Tristen of Springfield, formerly St. Paris, both are 2018 Graham graduates. Kali is currently employed with the United States Postal Service. Tristen is a General Contractor.

On June 23, the couple will exchange vows in a private ceremony in the Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado at Sprague Lake.

The two will celebrate their marriage with family and friends on July 23.