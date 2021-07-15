Roberts, Profitt engaged

The parents of Mallory Roberts and Ryan Profitt announce their engagement and upcoming wedding of their children.

Mallory is the daughter of Samuel and Tammy Roberts of Urbana. Grandparents are Wally Chamberlin and the late Norman and Luella Kennedy.

Ryan is the son of Jeremy and Kathy Profitt of Fairborn. Grandparents are Bob and Jane Heiser, Connie Profitt and the late Bill Profitt.

Mallory is a 2016 graduate of Graham High School, 2020 graduate of Clark State and 2021 graduate of Ohio State University. She is a registered nurse at Springfield Regional Medical Center.

Ryan is a 2017 graduate of Fairborn High School, attending Sinclair Community College and is employed at Dayton Freight.

The wedding and reception will be held Oct. 2, 2021 at the Vintage Venue.