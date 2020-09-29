Hux/Livingston

Posted on by

The parents of Jordan Hux and Zack Livingston announce the upcoming wedding of their children.

The bride-elect is the daughter of Jason and Tammy Hux of Urbana. She is a 2013 graduate of Mechanicsburg, 2017 graduate of Heidelberg University, 2019 graduate of Chamberlain School of Nursing and is employed at The Ohio State University at the James.

The groom-elect is the son of John and Lori Livingston of Urbana. He is a 2007 graduate of Kenton Ridge, working on a Business Management degree at Clark State and employed at the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The wedding and reception will be held Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.

