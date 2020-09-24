Cordle/Harlow

The parents of Krystal Cordle and Brevin Harlow announce the engagement and upcoming wedding of their children.

The bride-elect is the daughter of Misty Kittle of Springfield and Charles Cordle Jr. of Springfield. She is a 2015 graduate of Northwestern High School and works in Troy.

The groom-elect is the son of Jennifer (Tony) Parin of Versailles and Fred (Melissa) Harlow Jr. of Saint Paris. He is a 2013 graduate of Graham High School. He obtained a Welding diploma from Hobart Institute of Welding Technology in Troy and is employed by ITW/Hobart Brothers in Troy.

The wedding and reception will be held Saturday, Oct. 3.