Stephan/Klingler

Rob and Carla Stephan of West Liberty announce the engagement of their daughter Nichole Stephan of Urbana to Steven Klingler of West Liberty.

The bride-elect graduated from West Liberty-Salem High School in 2015 and from Wright State University in 2019. She is employed as a mechanical engineer by MAHLE Behre of Dayton.

Her fiance is the son of Scott and Peggy Klingler of West Liberty. He graduated from West Liberty-Salem High School in 2010 and from Urbana University in 2014. He is employed by Countryside Heating and Cooling and owns The Berry Patch.

The couple will be married on Oct. 19 at the First Presbyterian Church in Urbana.