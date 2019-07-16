Thompson/Jackson

Jared and Bethany Thompson of Bellefontaine announce the engagement of their daughter, Brooke Madison Thompson of Bellefontaine, to Brandon Tyler Jackson of DeGraff, son of Rachel (Mark) Hunt of Iaeger, West Virginia, and Jeff (Patti) Jackson of West Liberty.

The bride-elect graduated from Indian Lake High School in 2018. She is employed at Thompson, Dunlap & Heydinger.

Her fiance graduated from Graham High School in 2014. He received an associates degree at the Edison State Community College and a bachelors degree from the Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science. He is a funeral director and embalmer at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Homes and Cremation Center.

A wedding date is set for Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Mt. Tabor Church of God, where their pastor, Brother Nathan Price, will officiate.